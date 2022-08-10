Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.48 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,354. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

