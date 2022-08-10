SCP Investment LP Has $216,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SCP Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,903,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,830,529. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. 571,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,483,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

