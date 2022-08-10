Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 22nd

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 4.3 %

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $604.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $28.90.

Insider Transactions at Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

