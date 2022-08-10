Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 22nd

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 4.3 %
Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $604.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $28.90.
Insider Transactions at Sculptor Capital Management
In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
