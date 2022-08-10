SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.