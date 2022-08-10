SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

