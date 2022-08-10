Seagen (SGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently:

8/5/2022 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $179.00.

7/27/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Seagen was given a new $204.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim.

7/15/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $196.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

6/29/2022 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.65. The company had a trading volume of 769,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,951. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.87.

Get Seagen Inc alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Institutional Trading of Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.