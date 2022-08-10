Seagen (SGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently:

  • 8/5/2022 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/29/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/29/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $179.00.
  • 7/27/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/27/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2022 – Seagen was given a new $204.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim.
  • 7/15/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $196.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2022 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
  • 6/29/2022 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/23/2022 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/21/2022 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.65. The company had a trading volume of 769,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,951. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGENGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

