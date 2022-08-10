Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 11th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHIP. StockNews.com lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

