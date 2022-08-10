SeChain (SNN) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SeChain (SNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, SeChain has traded down 6% against the dollar. One SeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SeChain has a total market capitalization of $58,793.36 and $2.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014621 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00039328 BTC.
SeChain Coin Profile
SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here. SeChain’s official website is snn.cash.
