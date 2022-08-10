Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.11

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.11 and traded as low as C$6.09. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 243,679 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SES shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.93%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,115,631.96.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

