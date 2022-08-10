SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SEEK Stock Performance
SKLTY traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257. SEEK has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.
About SEEK
