SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

SKLTY traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257. SEEK has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brasil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company engages in the operation of online employment websites; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite; Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks; and Zhaopin, a career platform.

