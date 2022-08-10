Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 794.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%. Seer’s revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Seer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 16,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.03. Seer has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $45.85.
In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
