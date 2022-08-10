Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) were up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 33,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,873,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SMFR shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $13,421 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sema4

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.