Sentinel Achieves Market Cap of $10.05 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and $378,228.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,832.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,475,649,596 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,786,538 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

