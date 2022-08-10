Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0807 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.11 million and $5.12 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.