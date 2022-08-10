Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,753. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

