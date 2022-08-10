Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

NYSE NSC traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.