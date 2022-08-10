Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE:V traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The stock has a market cap of $404.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $241.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

