Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119,947. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

