Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,915 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

