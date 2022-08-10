Sepio Capital LP Acquires 3,806 Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 1.13% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIXM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance
VIXM opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.
