Sepio Capital LP Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $312.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.34. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.