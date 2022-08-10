Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,683 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.09% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000.

HYEM opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

