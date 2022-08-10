Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 967.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $311.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

