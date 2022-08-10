Sepio Capital LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 464.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 688,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 0.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

