Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $752,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.