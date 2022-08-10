Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.1 %

CMG opened at $1,639.09 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,365.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,433.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

