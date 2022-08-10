Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at 3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.13 and a 200-day moving average of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of 1.40 and a one year high of 14.98.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

See Also

