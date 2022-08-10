Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,372 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 15.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 72.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

