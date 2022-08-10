Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,229 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $63.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

