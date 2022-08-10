Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,784 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,482,000 after purchasing an additional 189,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,184,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after purchasing an additional 708,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,795,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NYSE PB opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

