Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,547 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $218.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

