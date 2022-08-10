Sepio Capital LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 494,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 159,437 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,482.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 189,518 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter.

EWQ stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

