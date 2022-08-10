Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SCI traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. 844,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,499,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

