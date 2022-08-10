Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SJR opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,016.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.