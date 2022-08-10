Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.48. 295,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,137. The firm has a market cap of C$17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$33.42 and a 12 month high of C$39.49.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR.B. CIBC lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.92.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.