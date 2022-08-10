Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Market Cap of $6.83 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.83 billion and $433.91 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

