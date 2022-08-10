ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $7.50 on Wednesday, hitting $267.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,667. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.16 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,438 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

