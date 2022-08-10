Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Company Profile

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,507,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.