Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.34.

SHOP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 747,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,507,113. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

