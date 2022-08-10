Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.34.
SHOP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 747,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,507,113. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
