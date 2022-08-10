Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.04).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,582 ($19.12). 16,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,879. The company has a market cap of £623.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,520.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.52. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($35.04).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

