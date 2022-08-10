Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Beaufort Securities raised shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.80 ($1.64).

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of LON ROO traded up GBX 7.96 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99.20 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,221 shares of company stock worth $10,385,529.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

