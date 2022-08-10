Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Decreases By 86.2%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Adecco Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AHEXY stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.29. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

