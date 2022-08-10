Short Interest in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW) Decreases By 86.5%

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHRNW remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 218,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,572. Ahren Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

