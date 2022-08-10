Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Rises By 222.6%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the July 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppSwarm Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWRM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 5,052,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,470. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About AppSwarm
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppSwarm (SWRM)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for AppSwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppSwarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.