Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Rises By 222.6%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the July 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppSwarm Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWRM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 5,052,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,470. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get AppSwarm alerts:

About AppSwarm

(Get Rating)

Read More

AppSwarm, Inc, a technology development and incubation company, focuses on the development of mobile applications and technology. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across various platforms, including Apple iPhone, RIM s BlackBerry, Google's Android, and Microsoft's Windows Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for AppSwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppSwarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.