Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Expands By 277.8%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AWKNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Awakn Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.71.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
