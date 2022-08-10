Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Expands By 277.8%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AWKNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Awakn Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

