Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Rises By 2,459.4%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,500 shares, a growth of 2,459.4% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AYLA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

