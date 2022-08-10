Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Grows By 275.0%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Sky Growth Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSKY remained flat at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,204. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

