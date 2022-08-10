Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Increases By 391.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 391.4% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Up 3.2 %
DYLLF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 230,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,879. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
About Deep Yellow
