Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Grows By 658.7%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FAAR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 25,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,298. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
