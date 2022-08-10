Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Grows By 658.7%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FAAR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 25,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,298. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the period.

