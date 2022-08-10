Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Expands By 200.0%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 36,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,531. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter.

