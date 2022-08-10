Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Expands By 200.0%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 36,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,531. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF
