Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Increases By 407.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 407.8% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance

EDOC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 16,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

